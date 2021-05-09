PM must set out plans for social care reform in Queen’s Speech, urges care group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Prime Minister must make good his promise of social care reform at the State Opening of Parliament this week, a care group has urged.

The National Care Forum has published a paper detailing what an “ambitious” plan for reform must include, such as investment in adult social care and improvements to pay and conditions for care workers.

It said the pandemic highlighted the “very real consequences of not thinking social care first”, with the focus on protecting the NHS during the first wave leading to delayed access to Covid-19 testing, PPE (personal protective equipment) and support across the care sector.

There has still been no confirmation on whether the Prime Minister’s key social care reforms, as promised when he was elected in 2019, will be detailed in the Queen’s Speech on May 11 when the monarch sets out the Government’s legislative agenda.

Vic Rayner, chief executive of the National Care Forum, said: “Ambitious social care reform can make a transformational change for millions of people, with the profound effect of principled change supporting positive change that will be felt in all communities across the country.

“It will require bold commitment and investment from the Government for social care reform fit for now and in the future.

“We need to move forward from the place of rhetoric to action – specific action that will propel the sector from the position of recovery to sustainability and growth.

“Now is the time for long-term ambition not yet another quick fix.”

It comes after Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said a social care reform plan will be “heading for the statute books” by the end of the year.

When asked whether social care reform would form part of this week’s Queen’s Speech, he told Times Radio: “We’re working to make sure that we have an effective social care plan at the moment.

“That work is going on.

“So, by the end of the year you will have a specific social care plan that is heading for the statute books at the very least.

“We want to make sure that we can get cross-party support for it. That is critical.”

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson said proposals for the long-term reform of the sector and its funding will be brought forward in the “next few months”.