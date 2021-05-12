War criminal Radovan Karadzic to serve rest of prison sentence in UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Convicted war criminal Radovan Karadzic will serve the rest of his sentence in a UK jail.

The Bosnian Serb wartime leader was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity for his part in the atrocities committed during the 1992-95 war.

Karadzic was convicted in March 2016 on 10 counts including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes as the political mastermind behind Serb crimes in the 1992-95 Bosnian war and sentenced to 40 years, later increased to life.

Radovan Karadžić is one of the few people to have been found guilty of genocide. Britain has supported the 30 year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimeshttps://t.co/A620S92x1f — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 12, 2021

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Radovan Karadzic is one of the few people to have been found guilty of genocide.

“He was responsible for the massacre of men, women and children at the Srebrenica genocide and helped prosecute the siege of Sarajevo with its remorseless attacks on civilians.

“We should take pride in the fact that from UK support to secure his arrest, to the prison cell he now faces, Britain has supported the 30-year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimes.”