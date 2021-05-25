Raab calls for ‘lasting peace’ on visit to Israel and Palestinian territories

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dominic Raab will reiterate that the UK supports a two-state solution to deliver “lasting peace” in Gaza on a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on Wednesday.

Mr Raab will meet with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on the one-day visit, which comes after the Israel-Gaza ceasefire was declared on Friday.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to outline that the UK is committed to a two-state solution, the creation of an independent Palestinian nation alongside Israel, which the Government believes is “the best way to permanently end the occupation, deliver Palestinian self-determination and preserve Israel’s Jewish and democratic identity”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of the visit, Mr Raab said: “The UK welcomes the ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.

“It is crucial that all sides now focus on ensuring it can last.

“The events of the last month demonstrate the urgent need to make genuine progress towards a more positive future for both Israelis and Palestinians, and breaks the cycle of violence that has claimed so many lives.

“The UK supports a two-state solution as the best way to deliver a lasting peace.”

Mr Raab will also meet Israeli foreign and defence ministers, Gabi Ashkenazi and Benny Gantz, as well as Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and foreign minister Riad Malki.

The ceasefire came after an 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip considered the worst violence in the region since 2014.