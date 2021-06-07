Queen to award city status as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A competition for local authorities to apply for city status for their area or town has been launched to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Civic Honours competition will see rare awards grant winning towns with city status, and winning cities with Lord Mayoralty or Provostship status, for the first time in 10 years, the Cabinet Office has announced.

Local authorities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be able to enter the competition and make a case for why the area deserves to be bestowed with one of these honours.

The nation is set to celebrate the monarch’s milestone during a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5 2022.

On February 6 2022, the Queen will have reigned as monarch for 70 years – the first time a British sovereign will have been on the throne for seven decades.

For the first time, the city status competition will also be open to applications from the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, according to the Cabinet Office.

In addition to the city status competition, existing cities in the UK can enter a parallel competition for a Lord Mayoralty, or Lord Provostship as it is known in Scotland.

This is a distinction given to a small number of long-established and important cities, entitling the city’s Mayor, or Provost, to be known as the Lord Mayor or Lord Provost during their term of office.

The competition will close on December 8 this year and all valid entries will receive individual consideration on their merits, before recommendations are made to the Queen by ministers.

The number of awards made across the UK, Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies will depend on the strength of the applications received, the Cabinet Office adds.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “It’s a great opportunity for towns and cities in every corner of the country to showcase their heritage and tell us more about the people and places that make their local area so unique – and a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign in her Platinum Jubilee year.”

Constitution and devolution minister Chloe Smith added: “The Civic Honours competition is an opportunity to promote your hometown and win an honour for it that will last for all time.

“I encourage entries from local authorities in every part of the UK, from vibrant towns and cities with distinct identities, history, and sense of community.”

The awards of city status and Lord Mayoralty or Provostship are honorific and confer no additional powers, functions or funding.

Chelmsford in Essex, Perth in Perthshire and St Asaph in Denbighshire gained city status as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, while Armagh in Northern Ireland was granted a Lord Mayoralty.