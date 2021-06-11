In Pictures: Protests and protocol as the royal family visits the G7 summit

The Queen dropped in as world leaders gather in Cornwall for the G7 summit, where they posed for the customary group photo before meetings began.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted the leaders’ official welcome in Carbis Bay.

The royal family was out in full force, with the PM being joined by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen visited the Eden Project (Oli Scarff/PA)

Kate wore a mid-length cream Alexander McQueen gown to the prestigious event.

The Duchess of Cambridge makes an appearance (Oli Scarff/PA)

The Queen, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge (Oli Scarff/PA)

Also in attendance is Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, European Council president Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Italian PM Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(Leon Neal/PA)

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds also fitted in a stroll along the beach.

(PA)

Joe Biden was spotted keeping a close eye on the time.

(Leon Neal/PA)

Security was tight on Friday morning ahead of the leaders’ formal arrival, with police taking to the water to examine the scene in St Ives.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Local businesses in St Ives marked the occasion, with Graeme Parkhill of Pengenna Pasties proudly showing off his commemorative G7 snack.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Extinction Rebellion activists staged protests ahead of the talks.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

The leaders were recreated in sand on a Cornwall beach to demand further donations of Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world.

(Avaaz)

With some leaders including US president Joe Biden having arrived in advance of the summit, French president Emmanuel Macron was among those touching down in Cornwall on Friday morning.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with an elbow bump.

(Alastair Grant/PA)

Meanwhile, US First Lady Jill Biden joined the Duchess of Cambridge on a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall, as the summit got under way. They met to discuss early years child development.

The visitors toured a classroom, meeting some of the younger children at the school which teaches four to 11-year-olds.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Boris and Carrie Johnson arrived hand-in-hand for the leaders’ reception at the Eden Project.

(Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

The leaders got down to business, with Boris Johnson sandwiched between Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron.

(Leon Neal/PA)

Joe Biden enjoyed a quiet word with Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen.