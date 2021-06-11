G7 summit: Police officer staying on ferry tests positive for Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Twelve police officers who are supporting policing at the G7 summit in Cornwall are self-isolating following a positive Covid test.

A person in their bubble returned a positive lateral flow test for coronavirus on Friday morning.

The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location after being accommodated on a ferry.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “As part of our testing regime, during the early hours of June 11 we have identified one officer who is currently supporting G7 policing and accommodated on the ferry, has given a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19.

A Chinook helicopter passing over Carbis Bay during the G7 summit in Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

“The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location.

“All who have come into close contact or are in the bubble of those who tested positive are also currently self-isolating, which equates to 12 officers in total. The next stage is for those who have tested positive to undertake a PCR test.

“We are continuing to follow the advice of Public Health England.”

It comes after a hotel in Cornwall reportedly hosting media and security staff for the G7 summit closed following a coronavirus outbreak.

The website for the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it had temporarily shut on Thursday and directed inquiries to its owners, St Austell Brewery.