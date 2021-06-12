In Pictures: Save our seas – G7 protesters take to the water

Protesters have ventured into the water in Cornwall to demand G7 leaders act to tackle the climate emergency.

Members of Surfers Against Sewage demonstrated off Gyllyngvase Beach near Falmouth during the G7 summit, which they said offers a “critical opportunity for leading governments to set the tone for how the world rebuilds from the coronavirus pandemic”.

Organisers said it is “vital” decisions made during the talks focus on the need for a “green and blue recovery”.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, Oxfam campaigners posed as G7 leaders on Swanpool Beach near Falmouth.

The charity has called on the G7 countries to commit to cutting emissions further and faster, and to provide more finance to help the most vulnerable countries respond to the impacts of climate change.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)