Balearic Islands added to Northern Ireland’s green travel list

Travellers arriving in Northern Ireland from several popular holiday destinations, including the Balearic Islands, will no longer need to self-isolate, the Executive has announced.
The popular Spanish islands include Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca.
A number of other hotspots added have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list – such as Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, Madeira and Malta.
Those destinations were all previously on Northern Ireland’s amber list, which involves returning travellers having to quarantine at home for 10 days.
The change in status comes into effect at 4am on June 30.
Travel industry workers and leaders held demonstrations across the UK on Wednesday, calling for restrictions to be eased.
The Westminster Government is also expected to update England’s travel lists on Thursday. The UK nations’ lists are closely linked.
Northern Ireland also made additions to its red list, which involves returning travellers having to stay at a quarantine hotel.
The affected countries are the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Kuwait, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda.
Here is a full list of locations moved to the green list by Northern Ireland:
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Balearic islands
Barbados
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Madeira
Malta
Montserrat
Pitcairn Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands