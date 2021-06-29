Tory minister Smith clear of cancer after chemotherapy and surgery

Government minister Chloe Smith has revealed she is clear of breast cancer, praising the “careful and expert treatment” she received from medics.

The constitution minister thanked the doctors and nurses involved in her care, which included chemotherapy and surgery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was great news and added that he looked forward to seeing Ms Smith return to Westminster.

Cheerio, cancer! After chemotherapy and surgery, I’ve not got breast cancer any more You can read my full statement here: https://t.co/3yld1ZZkud — Chloe Smith (@NorwichChloe) June 29, 2021

Norwich North MP Ms Smith said: “Cheerio, cancer! After chemotherapy and surgery, I’ve not got breast cancer any more.

“I want to thank the NHS doctors and nurses for the careful and expert treatment I’ve had, and for the steps still ahead in recovery and prevention.

“I’d also like to thank my wonderful family and friends for their love and generosity during a difficult time. Plenty of flowers and brownies!

“Colleagues and constituents have been extremely supportive, across the spectrum. The kindness of strangers was quite something too as many got in touch to share their own stories.”

She said it had been a time or “resilience and determination”, adding that “probably like the rest of the country right now, I feel hopeful and happier to look ahead to better times”.

This is great news @NorwichChloe. Looking forward to seeing you return to the green benches very soon! https://t.co/XubxNzH5yd — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021

Ms Smith has been working remotely but said she intends to return to the Commons for Cabinet Office questions on July 8.

The 39-year-old mother of two revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in November last year.

Following her announcement that she was clear of cancer, the Prime Minister tweeted: “This is great news,” adding “looking forward to seeing you return to the green benches very soon”.