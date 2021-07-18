Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

MPs call for ‘long overdue’ council tax revaluation for England

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 12:10 am
A report said the Government should consider replacing council tax (Joe Giddens/PA)
A report said the Government should consider replacing council tax (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Government is being urged by MPs to carry out a “long overdue” revaluation of council tax property values in England.

The Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee said the tax is becoming “increasingly regressive” to the detriment of more deprived areas.

The committee said change should be part of a wider programme of reform to set local government finances on a sustainable footing.

Town hall budgets, it said, had been “strained” since the coalition government’s austerity cuts in 2010 with three councils – Northampton, Croydon and Slough – having to admit they had run out of money.

The “single biggest threat” to the financial resilience of local government is the continued failure to properly fund adult social care, although the Government has promised to bring forward proposals for reform before the end of the year.

However the committee said giving councils greater fiscal autonomy and widening their funding base could also improve the situation.

It said councils should be allowed to retain 75% of business rates from 2022 and council tax should be reformed with the revaluation of properties and the introduction of additional bands.

In the longer term it said the Government should consider replacing council tax and business rates with a new “proportional” property tax.

Successive governments have shied away from major change to council tax – introduced in 1993 after the debacle of Margaret Thatcher’s poll tax – fearing the backlash from the people who would lose out.

Committee chairman Clive Betts said: “Council budgets have been stretched for several years and the social care funding crisis is at the heart of financial pressures for many councils.

“Covid-19 has also hit councils hard and, while the Government responded to the pandemic with substantial financial support, they now need to come forward with a long-term sustainable way of funding councils and the services they provide.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal