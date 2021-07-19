Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / UK politics

Human rights watchdog launches probe into adult social care decision complaints

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 12:46 pm
An elderly woman holding a cup of tea (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The human rights watchdog has launched an inquiry into how older and disabled people can complain about decisions made regarding their social care.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) will examine how decisions made by local authorities about a person’s entitlement to social care can be meaningfully challenged in England and Wales.

It launched the probe after organisations supporting older and disabled people raised concerns that they face barriers to complaining about or challenging decisions regarding their care.

The inquiry will look at whether the existing ways to challenge decisions are accessible and effective, including whether those affected are given adequate advice and support, and can obtain redress.

It will also examine whether councils and other bodies learn from challenges, and whether there are effective systems to monitor the quality and consistency of decision-making.

The EHRC will gather evidence from social care recipients, organisations that provide advice and support, and local and national government.

It has launched a short survey to get views from social care users, their families and unpaid carers.

It will publish a report on its findings in 2022.

EHRC chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner said: “Decisions about social care and support carry crucial equality and human rights implications for people’s lives.

“They can affect the choice, control and dignity of older people, disabled people and unpaid carers, and their ability to maintain relationships, live independently and participate in their communities.

“We know that the social care system has been under significant pressure and many problems have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“With vital decisions about people’s care being made under such pressure, it is essential that there are effective ways to challenge them if people feel they have been left without the support they need.

“That is why we are using our legal powers to launch this inquiry, to help make sure that everyone can live a dignified life and that people can speak up if they feel a decision has left them without the right care.”

