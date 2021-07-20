Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

No 10 denies Cummings’ claim PM wanted to see the Queen early in the pandemic

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 2:43 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 2:51 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with then aide Dominic Cummings (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with then aide Dominic Cummings (Victoria Jones/PA)

Downing Street has flatly denied Dominic Cummings’ allegation that Boris Johnson wanted to visit the Queen early in the pandemic despite coronavirus having hit No 10.

The former chief aide in No 10 alleged that he had to convince the Prime Minister out of visiting her by warning of the potentially grave consequences.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This didn’t happen and we’ve been clear about that.”

Mr Johnson ultimately took a 15-month break from his face-to-face weekly audience with the Queen after meeting her on March 11 2020 and they instead spoke on the phone.

But Mr Cummings, who has been engaged in a war of words with Mr Johnson since leaving No 10 in November, alleged Mr Johnson wanted to visit her a week later, on March 18.

This was five days before Mr Johnson announced the first lockdown on March 23 and he went on to test positive himself for Covid-19 later that month.

In an interview, Mr Cummings told the BBC: “I said to him (Boris Johnson), there’s people in this office who are isolating, you might have coronavirus, I might have coronavirus, you can’t go and see the Queen.

“What if you go and see her and give the Queen coronavirus?

“You obviously can’t go.

“I just said if you, if you give her coronavirus and she dies what, what are you gonna, you can’t do that, you can’t risk that, that’s completely insane.

“And he said, he basically just hadn’t thought it through, he said, yeah, holy shit, I can’t go.”

Their first in-person meeting was not until June 23 this year.

While Downing Street denied Mr Cummings’ account in that instance, it did not dispute that the messages he leaked appearing to show Mr Johnson’s thinking ahead of the second lockdown in England were genuine.

The Prime Minister wrote to aides on October 15 discussing details that he said show “we don’t go for nationwide lockdown”.

“I must say I have been slightly rocked by some of the data on Covid fatalities.

“The median age is 82 – 81 for men 85 for women.

“That is above life expectancy.

“So get Covid and live longer.

“Hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital (4%) and of those virtually all survive.

“And I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff.

“Folks I think we may need to recalibrate,” they read.

“There are max 3 m in this country aged over 80.”

HEALTH Coronavirus Deaths
(PA Graphics)

Mr Cummings, who has repeatedly accused the Prime Minister of being too slow to impose the November 5 lockdown, alleged the Prime Minister was reluctant to heighten restrictions because “the people who are dying are essentially all over 80”.

The hostile former chief adviser to Mr Johnson accused his one-time boss of putting “his own political interests ahead of people’s lives”.

Asked if Mr Cummings was right in alleging that, the Prime Minister’s spokesman flatly responded: “No.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal