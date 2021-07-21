Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / UK politics

Welsh NHS workers to get 3% pay rise

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 9:14 pm
The Welsh Government has announced NHS workers will get a 3% pay rise (Jacob King/PA)
NHS staff in Wales will receive a 3% pay rise – backdated to April, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she had accepted the recommended increase from the NHS Pay Review Body and the Doctors and Dentist Review Body (DDRB) and thanked Welsh NHS staff for their “extraordinary efforts”.

The rise – the same pay increase as announced for NHS workers in England – applies to nurses, cleaners, porters, health support workers, consultants, doctors in training, GPs and dentists among others.

Medics in Wales said they were “extremely disappointed” that the Welsh Government did not go above the 3%.

A spokesperson for British Medical Association Cymru Wales said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic colleagues across the healthcare sector went above and beyond to care for patients, putting themselves and their families’ lives at risk in the process.

“After going through the most challenging times in their careers, we are extremely disappointed at the DDRB’s recommendation of a 3% pay uplift, and that the Minister has chosen not to go above and beyond this.

“Ultimately we will need to consult with our members to gauge their reaction and plan to discuss this with the Minister as soon as possible.”

Ms Morgan said the pay rise “recognises the dedication and commitment” of Welsh NHS staff.

She said: “Once again, I want to thank our Welsh NHS staff for their extraordinary efforts over the course of this pandemic. Many staff have worked extremely long hours under enormous pressure.

“This pay rise recognises the dedication and commitment of hardworking NHS staff and the enormous contribution they have made. It is also a recognition of how valued they are by Welsh communities.

“For our lowest paid staff, this means we have gone above the Living Wage recommendation of £9.50 an hour, demonstrating our commitment to NHS Wales being a Living Wage employer.”

Welsh Conservative shadow health minister Russell George added: “Despite the economic challenges and wider public sector pay pause, the Welsh Conservatives were clear we should be rewarding our dedicated NHS workers and carers to the full value that we possibly can as a country.

“It’s now vital Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay help the NHS get back on its feet as the focus turns to tackling record waiting lists and the backlog of other health problems that has built up during the pandemic.”

