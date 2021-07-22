Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Social care plan unlikely to include national insurance hike – minister

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 9:57 am
Kwasi Kwarteng (Peter Byrne/PA)
A rise in national insurance to help pay for social care has not been ruled out in the long term but is not expected in plans due this year, a Government minister has said.

Reports earlier this week claimed Boris Johnson was considering plans to raise national insurance payments by one percentage point for employers and employees to raise £10 billion a year to help support the ageing population.

Downing Street did not deny the reports on Tuesday, as reform plans were promised before the end of the year.

On Thursday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwateng was asked if there could be no national insurance hike.

He told Sky News: “That’s what it says in the manifesto, I don’t see how we could increase national insurance, but you know things have been very flexible over the last 18 months, we’ve lived through an unprecedented time, we’ve been spending huge amounts of money that we never thought was possible and it’s up to the Chancellor and the Treasury, and the wider Government, to decide a budget.”

He said he believes a social care plan will come “by the autumn”.

“I don’t think we’ll put up national insurance in that specific…” he said.

The plan is not expected before the autumn, with the Commons set to rise for its summer break following Thursday’s business.

There had been widespread expectation that a plan would be put forward before the summer, but the three main players who would be involved in the decision – the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Health Secretary – are all self-isolating.

Any rise in national insurance has faced criticism as it would be expected that it disproportionately hit younger people.

