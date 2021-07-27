Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Boris Johnson discusses dog’s ‘romantic urges’

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 1:28 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to Sergeant Dog Handler Mike Barnes as he throws a ball for six year old cocker spaniel Rebel, a proactive drugs dog, during a visit to Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford, Surrey, to coincide with the publication of the government’s Beating Crime Plan. Picture date: Tuesday July 27, 2021.
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the amorous activities of his rescue dog Dilyn.

The Prime Minister complained about his pet exercising his romantic urges “on people’s legs” in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson was speaking to police dog handlers after witnessing a display by the Surrey force’s canine officers.

At Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford he was chatting to one officer about the behaviour of German Shepherd Zorro.

Beating Crime Plan
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to police dog kennel staff during a visit to Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford, Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)

“Do you have to worry about his romantic urges,” the Prime Minister asked.

After being told there were no such concerns with Zorro, Mr Johnson shook his head and said “my dog is endless…. on people’s legs”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit, laughed as Mr Johnson explained the situation.

The Prime Minister also chuckled as he recalled the activities of his pet.

Jack Russell-cross Dilyn was brought into Downing Street as a puppy by Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie in 2019.

