Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Migrant crossings: Five times a new daily record was set

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 11:56 am
At least 482 people crossed the English Channel to Britain on Wednesday (PA)
At least 482 people crossed the English Channel to Britain on Wednesday (PA)

At least 482 people crossed to the UK aboard small boats on Wednesday – a new record for a single day.

The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses the number of migrant crossings, has compiled a list of five days when a new record was set.

– August 4, 2021: 482 people reach the UK.

The same week Home Secretary Priti Patel met with members of the Greek government to discuss “shared challenges”, a new daily record for small boats arrivals was set in the UK.

At least 482 people crossed the Dover Strait to Britain aboard 21 small boats.

Recent bad weather gave way to a window of calmer seas, with reports of multiple beach landings.

– July 19, 2021: 430 people reach the UK.

Dozens of people, including women and young children, were seen walking ashore after one beach landing on the Kent coast, while more arrived elsewhere.

Some raised their hands in celebration as they stood on the beach, while others sat down on the shingle shoreline amid 24C sunshine.

The Home Office said that overall, at least 430 people arrived in various places after travelling aboard 14 boats.

Lifeboat crews rescue migrants
The RNLI has been involved in operations to rescue migrants in the English Channel (RNLI/PA)

– September 2, 2020: 416 people reach the UK.

A wave of boats departed France with hundreds of migrants making their way across the sunny and calm English Channel.

In the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions over the Government’s handling of the issue of small boat crossings.

– August 6, 2020: 235 people reach the UK.

Migrants arrived in the UK aboard 17 boats in what was then the highest numbers on record.

In one incident, Border Force apprehended 15 people who had landed at Dungeness beach in Kent.

– July 30, 2020: 202 people reach the UK.

Just over 200 migrants crossed to Britain in a surge of 20 boats.

The arrivals had a diverse range of nationalities, including: Yemeni, Palestinian, Eritrean, Chadian, Egyptian, Sudanese, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Iranian, Indian and Malian.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal