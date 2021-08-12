Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fresh Covid-19 cases found at Napier Barracks, months after major outbreak

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 10:13 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 1:34 pm
Cases of Covid-19 have once again been identified at Napier Barracks in Kent, months after a major outbreak at the site (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cases of Covid-19 have once again been identified at a military barracks being used to house asylum seekers, several months after a major outbreak at the camp.

Four dormitory blocks are in isolation after three cases of the virus were found at Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent, the PA news agency understands.

Nearly 200 people at the site contracted coronavirus earlier this year, leading to accusations that health advice had been ignored.

The site has been dogged by allegations of poor conditions in communal dormitories, with inspectors describing an isolation block as “unfit for habitation”.

The Home Office insisted again on Thursday that it would be an “insult” to suggest that Napier Barracks is not “adequate” for asylum seekers.

New transfers to the barracks were halted after a High Court judge in June found the accommodation failed to meet a minimum standard, but resumed about two weeks ago, PA understands.

The number of people at the site, which features dormitory-style accommodation, is around 230 as of Thursday.

The department confirmed that those who tested positive have been removed from their dormitories but could not say if others are self-isolating.

A spokesman said: “All appropriate Covid protocols are being followed in accordance with Public Health England advice to manage the small number of cases currently at Napier Barracks.

“While pressure on the asylum system remains, we will use Napier Barracks to ensure we meet our statutory duty.”

Clare Moseley, founder of migrant charity Care4Calais, said: “It’s no surprise that cases of Covid have been found in Napier Barracks.

“It’s disappointing that credible evidence has been ignored for so long and this Government is determined to house vulnerable people in Napier.

“The people we work with in Napier are afraid of not being able to protect themselves and we understand their fear. It’s obvious that the barracks must close as soon as possible.”

Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee and migrant rights director at Amnesty International, said: “Once again Napier Barracks is in the news for a Covid-19 outbreak because the Home Office continues its reckless policy of holding people in this wholly unsuitable accommodation.

“No-one should be forced to live in these squalid and inhumane conditions, certainly not people suffering serious trauma from the tortures and terrors they have fled and endured on journeys to seek safety here.

“This latest outbreak only adds to the sense that Home Office ministers have lost all sight – or indeed care – for the people involved.”

Last month, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Home Office officials defended their decision to continue using the site to MPs as they confirmed that half of the people living there are sleeping in dormitories.

Questions have also arisen in recent weeks about the future of the Ministry of Defence-owned site, with MPs and peers told it could be used to house asylum seekers for “another couple of years”.

