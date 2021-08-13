Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Eritrean man died after jumping overboard from sinking boat in English Channel

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 5:10 pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dove (PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dove (PA)

A 27-year-old man from Eritrea died after he and four others jumped overboard as their boat started to sink in the English Channel.

His 22-year-old girlfriend watched as he entered the water before she was later rescued, a French migrant help organisation told the PA news agency.

After being returned to port in Dunkirk, she later discovered that her boyfriend had tragically died after being taken to hospital.

Around 36 people were aboard the boat trying to cross to the UK on Thursday when it got into difficulty amid strong seas in the Dover Strait, prompting a huge emergency response.

A manslaughter investigation is now under way in France following the death, and charities say it is a “sobering reminder” of the struggles faced by refugees seeking a better life.

At least 155 people were intercepted by French authorities and returned to the continent on Thursday, while others reached the UK.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A memorial on the seafront of Dover for migrants who have lost their lives trying to cross the Channel (Steve Parsons/PA)

Thursday’s loss of life did not stop more people from attempting the journey on Friday, with groups seen being brought into the port of Dover in Kent after crossing the Channel.

Speaking to PA, Nikolai Posner – from Utopia 56 – said five men had jumped from the sinking boat during the dramatic incident on Thursday morning.

Among them was a 27-year-old man from Eritrea, whose girlfriend was also on board the boat, according to Mr Posner.

A helicopter from the Belgian Air Force arrived at the scene, along with fishing boats and a cargo ship.

“The helicopter picked up 10 people, but they dropped them back on the boat, the [French Navy’s] Flamant.

“Just one (the 27-year-old) that they picked up went directly to the hospital,” Mr Posner told PA.

The man is believed to have suffered cardio-respiratory arrest, French authorities said, and died in hospital in Calais.

Mr Posner added that he spoke to a group of people from another failed crossing on Thursday.

“The main issue was the sea was very very strong,” he said. “For most of them it was their first try.”

An investigation for endangering lives and manslaughter has been launched by the Dunkirk public prosecutor following Thursday’s boat sinking.

The man who died has not yet been publicly identified, but the prosecutor’s office said he is aged between 25 and 30 and of African descent.

So far, more than 10,000 people have made the perilous crossing aboard small boats, data compiled by PA shows.

Crossings in 2021 have already eclipsed last year’s annual total of 8,417 and that total continues to rise on fair weather days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal