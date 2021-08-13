Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

I’m fully sighted on security issues, insists Patel

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 5:19 pm
Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)
Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)

Priti Patel said she is “fully sighted” on security issues, as the Home Office confirmed the Home Secretary has expanded her brief to take on the responsibilities of the security minister.

The Government has been criticised in recent days after failing to replace James Brokenshire as security minister, with the UK rocked by both a gunman’s killing spree and the arrest of a British national in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia.

But Ms Patel has denied that a lack of a replacement for Mr Brokenshire, who stepped down on July 7 for health reasons, had made it more difficult for the Government to keep a grasp on potential threats, such as the online activity of the man behind the shootings in Plymouth, Devon, on Thursday.

Jake Davison, 22, killed five people, including a three-year-old girl, before turning the weapon on himself, police said.

The shootings took place only a day after it was disclosed a 57-year-old Berlin embassy security guard, named in British media reports as David Smith, had been arrested after he was suspected of working for Russian intelligence since at least November 2020.

Asked whether the failure to appoint a new security minister had hindered the Government’s ability to respond to such events, Ms Patel said: “I would say that that is absolutely not the case.

“I am the Home Secretary and I oversee these security issues, and I have been doing that throughout.

“I’ve been kept fully updated and on all issues, all incidences, including those types of issues and incidences that don’t even reach the public awareness and consciousness.

“I’m fully sighted and fully aware of everything that goes on.”

A Home Office spokesman confirmed that the Home Secretary’s remit included “those related to national security” in the wake of Mr Brokenshire’s resignation, following reports suggesting she will absorb the role permanently into her own.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday that Ms Patel would take over his brief permanently after covering the role for more than a month.

Home Office officials said there had been “no gaps” in the Government’s security knowledge since the post was vacated.

Shadow security minister Conor McGinn said the expanded role for Ms Patel was “a clear sign that the Conservatives don’t take the safety of our citizens seriously enough”.

He added: “Getting rid of a specific, day-to-day, senior Government minister responsible for security and counter-terrorism when Britain’s national security is under threat 24 hours a day, seven days a week is an abdication of responsibility.

“From the chaos in the Channel to the Police Federation declaring no confidence in her, the Home Secretary is clearly struggling to deliver on her current responsibilities – it is unwise that she takes on an additional role.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal