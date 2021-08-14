Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / UK politics

Filmmaker Ken Loach ‘expelled’ from the Labour Party

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 11:58 am
Ken Loach (Victoria Jones/PA)
Veteran leftwinger and filmmaker Ken Loach has said he has been expelled from the Labour Party in a “purge” of critics of the leadership.

Loach, 85, a life long socialist, said he had been ejected after he refused to “disown” other critics from the Labour left who had already been removed.

The move comes after the party last month expelled four associated groups on the grounds that they were “not compatible” with Labour values.

They included groups which had been critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to tackle anti-Semitism within the party’s ranks.

In a defiant series of tweets, Loach insisted that the “clique” around the Labour leader would never ultimately prevail.

“Labour HQ finally decided I’m not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled,” he said.

“Well, I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge.

“There is indeed a witch hunt.

“Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people.

“We are many, they are few.

“Solidarity.”

Loach, a supporter of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, has long expressed his socialist ideals through films such as Kes, I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You.

