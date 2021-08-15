Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Toddlers among latest to cross English Channel just days after tragedy

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 1:48 pm
A young child is carried ashore as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Steve Parsons/PA)
Children too young to walk were among people seen arriving in Dover on Sunday after making the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

Toddlers were carried ashore in the arms of officials after being brought into the port aboard a Border Force patrol boat.

Adults wrapped in blankets and lifejackets also arrived in Dover.

One man wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap beneath his lifejacket gave a thumbs up as he was brought into the Kent port.

The latest arrivals come days after a 27-year-old Eritrean man lost his life trying to reach the UK when his migrant boat started to sink off the French coast.

A number of boats are believed to have succeeded in crossing to the UK on Sunday, with about 50 people seen arriving in Dover.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A man, thought to be a migrant, gives a thumbs as he is brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force (Steve Parsons/PA)

The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and the waters have claimed several lives.

The Home Office has repeatedly vowed to make the Channel route “unviable” but numbers have risen sharply over the past two years.

Since the start of last year, nearly 20,000 people have risked death crossing to the UK aboard dinghies, kayaks and other small boats.

