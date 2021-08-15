Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Labour says Government must live up to obligations to Afghan people

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 6:16 pm
A helicopter over Kabul (Dan Kitwood/AP)
A helicopter over Kabul (Dan Kitwood/AP)

Labour has called on the Government to “live up to our obligations” to the Afghan people as Taliban fighters stood poised to take control of Kabul.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has written to Priti Patel saying that safe and legal asylum routes need to be put in place.

In his letter to the Home Secretary he said: “The situation in Afghanistan is truly awful.

“We must now live up to our obligations, especially to those Afghan people who worked so bravely with British representatives in Afghanistan.

“Our resettlement scheme must, urgently, be expanded to ensure people to whom we owe a huge debt are not abandoned.”

He said the process must include looking to help Afghan workers who helped in areas such as military, media and those who supported the work of the Department for International Development.

“The Taliban’s return is likely to drive many thousands of people from their homes, with women and girls at particular risk.

“The UK Government must put in place specific safe and legal asylum routes to help provide support.”

Amid pressure to announce resettlement plans for people fleeing Afghanistan, the Home Office issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday morning.

It said: “The Home Office has already resettled over 3,300 Afghan staff and their families who have worked for the UK.

“We will continue to fulfil our international obligations and moral commitments.

“Home Office officials are right now working to protect British nationals and help former UK staff and other eligible people travel to the UK”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, argued events in Afghanistan are “the biggest single foreign policy disaster since Suez” and said the priority had to be to get as many people as possible out of Kabul.

“This isn’t just about interpreters or guards.

“This is about those people who we trained in special forces to serve alongside us, those who helped us to understand the territory through our agencies and our diplomats,” he told BBC News.

“This is the people who, on our encouragement, set up schools for girls.

“These people are all at risk now.

“The real danger is that we are going to see every female MP murdered, we are going to see ministers strung up on street lamps.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal