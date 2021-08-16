Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Briton pleads for more planes and troops to be sent to Kabul to help her mother

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 6:02 pm
Fereba Hafizi with her mother Layloma (Fereba Hafizi/PA)
The daughter of a vulnerable woman who is stuck in Kabul has pleaded for the UK to send more planes and troops to Afghanistan to try and help her vulnerable mother fly back to England.

Fereba Hafizi, a fashion photographer from Coventry, said her 79-year-old mother has been unable to fly back home after the Taliban captured Kabul.

Layloma Hafizi, a dual British and Afghan citizen, flew to Afghanistan a month ago to attend a family funeral with her son, Asad, 35.

However, she had difficulty booking a flight home initially due to Afghanistan being on England’s red list as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

She eventually managed to book one but when the Taliban began capturing parts of Afghanistan last week, flights to and from the country were cancelled, including Layloma’s.

Fereba, 29, said she and her family are now extremely concerned for their mother’s wellbeing and safety as she has a series of health issues and are calling for more support from the Ministry of Defence to help her return back to Britain.

She told the PA news agency: “We are begging the British forces, the US forces, Boris Johnson, to please, please send more troops and planes. Help all these civilians who are stuck in Afghanistan and are stranded. There are thousands of disabled people, women and children who are stuck and need help.

“I understand there’s a lot of people who are trying to flee Afghanistan who don’t have a passport, but please bear in mind, there are still civilians, dual nationals and British nationals who are still stranded in Afghanistan.”

Becoming emotional, she added: “My mother is low on medication which was provided by the NHS. It’s not available in Afghanistan.

“Once the Taliban enter the airports, there will be no hope for them, they will be slaughtered. All I’m asking for the world to do is to show some compassion for the Afghan nation.”

Her brother Asad was due to fly back with her to the UK but has been stuck in India after flying to the country several weeks ago to deal with a separate family issue, meaning Layloma has to fly back to the UK on her own.

Layloma Hafizi
Layloma Hafizi, a dual British and Afghan citizen, flew to Afghanistan a month ago to attend a family funeral (Fereba Hafizi/PA)

Fereba added: “My mother is 79 years old. She requires a wheelchair system when she travels, she’s diabetic, she’s got high cholesterol and arthritis. She’s had a previous history of two strokes and is currently waiting for surgery.

“With all these medical conditions, she’s actually not fit to be travelling on her own. She needs an assistant and a wheelchair service but the way the airport is running, there is no wheelchair services or guides for anyone.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would be “significant numbers flying out day-by-day” from Afghanistan.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC more than 700 troops are currently in Afghanistan and they will be there “for as long as needed or indeed towards the end of the month”.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

