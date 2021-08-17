Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

She’s so scared, says husband as wife tries to leave Afghanistan

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 2:51 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:19 pm
Mohammad Yusuf Mahmoud speaking outside the Afghan and Central Asian Association in Feltham, west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mohammad Yusuf Mahmoud speaking outside the Afghan and Central Asian Association in Feltham, west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A man from Afghanistan has said he is “very scared” for his wife who is trying to leave the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

The militant group moved into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, ending two decades of the UK and its allies trying to transform it.

Mohammad Yusuf Mahmoud, 46, who has lived in the UK for 29 years, said he has concerns the Taliban may have not reformed.

He told of how family members, including his 22-year-old wife, are currently in the country.

Speaking outside the Afghan and Central Asian Association in Feltham, Hounslow, Mr Mahmoud told the PA news agency: “My wife is there, I got recently married and she’s there.

“My cousins, my uncles and aunties are all there – they are all musicians and are famous in the country.

“I’m quite concerned about their safety and future.

“At the moment they haven’t said anything, they’re all scared and shocked because the collapse was so sudden – they were not expecting the collapse that soon or quick.”

He said his family members are “desperate” to leave the country.

Mr Mahmoud went on to tell of how his wife was at Kabul airport on Monday, when hundreds of Afghans attempted to escape.

He said: “There were firings and she was just sitting next to a window which was broken and she got injured because of the glass.

“It was not that heavy but it could have been worse.

“She’s so scared because we’ve had so much news about people being taken out of their house, especially ladies, young ladies.

“They have been taken away by some people, I don’t know who they are, the Taliban or activists so they are taking these people away.”

Mr Mahmoud added: “They are all trying to go out of the country, or at least Kabul because it is the most dangerous place to live.”

He told of how they can hear gunshots, helicopters, airplanes, shouting and people fighting at night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal