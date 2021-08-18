Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Unions to ballot members about strike action over potential Labour redundancies

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 5:55 pm
GMB and Unite intend to ballot members over Labour’s jobs cut plan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
GMB and Unite intend to ballot members over Labour’s jobs cut plan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Unions are to ask members whether they would support strike action if a Labour Party reorganisation results in compulsory redundancies.

GMB and Unite said the cash-strapped party’s staff should “not be made to pay the price for this reorganisation” amid reports as many as 90 jobs could go as part of the overhaul.

Labour confirmed last month it has financial pressures, with a voluntary severance scheme (VSS) under way.

However, LabourList website said it was acknowledged in a meeting on Monday about the party’s “Organise to Win” restructure that more volunteers would need to come forward.

Union representatives fear the need to cut jobs could result in compulsory redundancies.

General secretary David Evans is said to have told the National Executive Committee (NEC) – Labour’s ruling body – at a gathering last month that “we don’t have any money”, with its bank balance suffering due to lost members and pay-outs in relation to anti-Semitism cases.

It has been reported that party finances are so depleted that reserves are down to one month’s worth of payroll.

Unite and GMB are planning to hold an indicative ballot of their members from Monday August 23 to Tuesday August 31, asking whether members would be willing to take strike action if compulsory redundancies are announced.

Unite regional officer Matt Smith said: “Labour staff have worked tirelessly for the party and should not be made to pay the price for this reorganisation.

“Unite will now carry out an indicative ballot of our members next week to see if they are willing to strike over any planned compulsory redundancies as a result of this restructure.”

Vaughan West, GMB organiser, said: “GMB will ask members if they are willing to strike over compulsory redundancies.

“If the answer is yes, we will not hesitate to move to a formal strike ballot.”

The office of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be commenting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal