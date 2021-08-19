Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / UK politics

Labour demands details about Raab being on holiday while Kabul fell

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 9:39 pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour is demanding details about the Government’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan and the Foreign Secretary being away on holiday while Kabul was taken over by the Taliban.

Dominic Raab has rejected calls from opposition parties for him to resign, after reports that he was “unavailable” when officials in his department suggested he “urgently” call Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar on Friday – two days before the Taliban marched on Kabul – to arrange help for Afghans who had supported British troops.

The Daily Mail added that the Afghan foreign ministry then refused to arrange a call with a junior minister, pushing it back to the next day.

Mr Raab was holidaying on the Greek island of Crete.

Labour said there was an “unforgiveable failure of leadership” from Mr Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and set out a list of 18 urgent questions for the Foreign Secretary to answer about his holiday and his department’s handling of the crisis.

The party is requesting specifics on when Mr Raab was out of the country and on leave from official duties, if he received advice from officials on the advisability of leaving as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated, if he attended a Cobra meeting on August 15, and if other ministers were authorised to approve intelligence operations requiring urgent approval in his absence.

Labour also questioned the Prime Minister’s involvement, asking Mr Raab if he spoke with Mr Johnson while he was away, and if the PM gave permission for him to leave the country.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: “For the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to be on holiday during the biggest foreign policy crisis in a generation is an unforgivable failure of leadership.

“While British troops were flying out to save lives in Afghanistan, Dominic Raab refused to cut short his summer holiday. The Government’s negligence will cost lives.”

Labour leadership contest
Lisa Nandy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour, the SNP, the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru called for Mr Raab to either quit or be sacked by Mr Johnson.

Mr Raab, asked if would resign as Foreign Secretary, told reporters in Downing Street on Thursday: “No.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier said the suggested phone call from Mr Raab to his Afghan counterpart would not have made “any difference whatsoever” given the Afghan government was “melting away quicker than ice”.

Mr Raab earlier this week insisted he was “engaged in Cobra, talking to foreign counterparts, directly speaking to the head of our team here in London, I was doing that on an hour-by-hour basis and, of course, I left as soon as the situation deteriorated and demanded it”.

He said “everyone was caught off-guard by the pace, scale of the Taliban takeover”, and “in retrospect” he would not have gone on holiday if he had known what would unfold in Afghanistan while he was away.

The PA news agency has contacted Downing Street and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.

