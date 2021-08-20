Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nowzad campaigner in Afghanistan warns people will be ‘left behind’

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 5:23 am
A former Royal Marine turned charity director in Afghanistan has warned people will be ‘left behind’ as he posted an image of his wife’s near-empty evacuation flight out of the capital Kabul (Nowzad/PA)
A former Royal Marine turned charity director in Afghanistan has warned people will be “left behind” as he posted an image of his wife’s near-empty evacuation flight out of the capital Kabul.

Paul Farthing, known as “Pen”, has been battling to get all of his 25 staff from animal welfare charity Nowzad and their families out of the country as the Taliban complete their takeover.

On Thursday night, Mr Farthing wrote on Twitter that his wife, Kaisa, had made it onto an evacuation flight out of the country.

However, he shared the news alongside an image apparently from inside the plane which showed many empty seats.

Mr Farthing called the image “scandalous”, adding “thousands wait outside #Kabul airport being crushed as they cannot get in Sadly people will be left behind when this mission is over as we CANNOT get it right”.

Mr Farthing told Sky News he and his wife decided to head to Kabul airport at night in order to avoid the crowds of “at least a couple of thousand” people that descend upon the airport each day.

He said: “Going at night obviously has its own hazards – it was the choice of two evils and thankfully it paid off.”

Mr Farthing, who has vowed not to leave the country until his staff and their dependants are safe, told Sky flights were taking off “regardless of whether they’re full or not”, adding:  “We are going to leave people behind, that is an absolute given”.

A Government spokesperson said earlier: “Departments across Whitehall have been working intensively at all levels in the last few days and weeks on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Thanks to these efforts, we have relocated over 2,000 Afghans to the UK since June, evacuated over 400 British nationals and their families on RAF flights since Sunday and established one of the most generous asylum schemes in British history.”

