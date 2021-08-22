Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Afghanistan: We will do right by those who need us most, says Priti Patel

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 6:40 am
Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed to ‘do right by those who need us most in this darkest of hours’ as the UK looks to the US to extend the deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan (Steve Parsons/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed to “do right by those who need us most in this darkest of hours” as the UK looks to the US to extend the deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

There is pressure on US President Joe Biden to push back the August 31 target for evacuations from Kabul airport, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace admitting in the Mail on Sunday that “no nation will be able to get everyone out”.

Writing in yhe Sun, Ms Patel said: “The UK will not be found wanting. We will do right by those who need us most in this darkest of hours.”

It came after the Home Secretary on Wednesday defended plans for a scheme to resettle vulnerable Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

The Government has been accused of not moving quickly enough after it said it would take up to 20,000 refugees, with as many as 5,000 in the first year.

Ms Patel told Sky News the UK “cannot accommodate 20,000 people all in one go”, but then hinted that the scheme could be expanded to admit double the initial figure for the first year.

“There could be up to 10,000. We are expanding categories of people,” she said.

In the Sun, the Cabinet minister wrote that Home Office staff are “working around the clock” to help bring people to safety.

“I am personally working through cases, in constant contact with our committed team on the ground, helping to co-ordinate an international response,” she said.

