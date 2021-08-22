In Pictures: British troops in race against time to help Afghans escape Taliban

British personnel at Kabul airport are working round the clock to evacuate thousands of people desperate to escape the clutches of Taliban fighters following their march to power in Afghanistan.

A full flight of 265 people on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport on Saturday (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)

British troops on the ground at Kabul airport are working to process Afghans hoping to be evacuated (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

Thousands of Afghans have massed at the airport and nearby, hoping to secure their freedom (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

Flights out of Kabul operated by the RAF and other air forces are continuing daily, but the US has set a deadline for all evacuations of August 31 (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

UK armed forces minister James Heappey said on Sunday that eight RAF flights had left Kabul in the last 24 hours, carrying 1,721 people to safety (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

British troops have been working round the clock to process Afghans hoping to secure a life-saving place on one of the flights out (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The evacuations, dubbed Operation Pitting, began on August 13 as the Taliban marched on Kabul (MoD/PA)

More than 1,000 service personnel have been deployed to Kabul to assist the operation (MoD/PA)

British ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow, second right, also remains on the ground at Kabul airport to help organise the evacuations (FCO/PA)