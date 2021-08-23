Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Tens of thousands of social housing tenants to have warmer, greener homes

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 5:25 pm
Loft insulation, energy efficient doors and windows and low-carbon heating systems will make social housing greener (PA)
Loft insulation, energy efficient doors and windows and low-carbon heating systems will make social housing greener (PA)

Tens of thousands of people living in social housing will see their homes made warmer, greener and cheaper to heat with new funding, the Government said.

Local authorities and housing associations in England will be able to bid for a share of £160 million to install insulation, energy efficient doors and windows and low-carbon heating systems such as heat pumps in socially rented homes.

The funding will help up to 38,000 homes with energy performance certificates of D or below with upgrades that will save tenants £170 a year on energy bills on average, the Business Department (Beis) said. It will not fund the replacement or repairs of  gas boilers, which will have to be replaced in the coming years with heating alternatives that do not cause carbon emissions.

The funding is the first tranche of a pledged £3.8 billion social housing decarbonisation fund over the next 10 years, which aims to tackle fuel poverty by making homes more energy efficient, while cutting greenhouse gases.

Homes account for around 15% of the UK’s carbon emissions, so tackling this pollution is a key part of the country’s efforts to curb climate change.

Minister for Business, Energy & Corporate Responsibility, Lord Callanan, said: “Today’s announcement is a vital step forward in eradicating UK fuel poverty and improving the lives and homes of low-income households, all while creating new work for local plumbers, builders and tradespeople who will be building homes fit for our greener future.

“With a real appetite among councils and housing associations to make their homes cheaper to heat and warmer to live in, this investment is putting the power in the hands of the people who know their communities best, allowing the right decisions to be made for each home they manage while ensuring the very best for their tenants and the environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal