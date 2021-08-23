Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Johnson and Biden discuss Afghanistan evacuation effort ahead of G7 meeting

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 8:48 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with US President Joe Biden seen here at the G7 summit in Cornwall, have talked about Afghanistan (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with US President Joe Biden seen here at the G7 summit in Cornwall, have talked about Afghanistan (PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed evacuation efforts in Afghanistan with President Biden, ahead of an emergency G7 leaders meeting to discuss the crisis.

Downing Street said that during a call on Monday the two leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure eligible people can leave the country, including after August 31 when the initial phase of the evacuation is due to end in line with America’s planned withdrawal.

In a readout of the call, the White House said the two leaders discussed plans for the virtual meeting on Tuesday, “underscoring the importance of close coordination with allies and partners in managing the current situation and forging a common approach to Afghanistan policy”.

A spokesperson said in No 10’s readout: “The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended.”

The spokesperson added the two leaders: “Committed to driving international action, including through the G7 and UN Security Council, to stabilise the situation, support the Afghan people and work towards an inclusive and representative Afghan government.”

The call comes after reports that the Prime Minister is expected to urge the US president to delay the withdrawal of forces from Kabul airport during the virtual summit of G7 leaders.

Ben Wallace comments
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace: ‘Down to hours now, not weeks’

Earlier on Monday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Kabul evacuation effort is “down to hours now, not weeks” as he conceded Britain’s involvement will end when the US leaves Afghanistan.

The armed forces minister James Heappey said the numbers of people the UK wanted to evacuate from “Afghan civil society” had “grown significantly” in recent weeks, in an effort to resettle those who may face recrimination from the Taliban.

But the minister also warned the UK will not be able to evacuate everyone it hopes to.

Mr Heappey said: “We will get out as many as we possibly can but we have been clear throughout that there is a hard reality that we won’t be able to get out everybody that we want to”.

But he added: “The airlift is not the only route out of Afghanistan, not the only route to the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal