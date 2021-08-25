Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Afghan families met with ‘avalanche of love’ in the UK, British Red Cross says

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 4:29 pm
A passenger gives a thumbs-up after arriving on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (Christopher Furlong/PA)
A passenger gives a thumbs-up after arriving on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Afghan families arriving in the UK have been met with an “avalanche of love” from the public, according to a charity worker.

British Red Cross teams are supporting hundreds of families, some said to be “incredibly traumatised” and in need of emotional support.

The charity’s staff and volunteers are welcoming arrivals at airports and providing a compassionate ear, as well as giving out basic items like warm clothing and hygiene kits.

Edmore Hute, refugee support manager at British Red Cross, told the PA news agency: “There’s hundreds of people who have arrived in the UK with their families fresh from a harrowing journey, leaving behind homes and loved ones in uncertainty.

“First and foremost we are providing kindness and reassurance that they are in a safe place, in a place of safety.

“This is vital, especially these first days, during the first hours and days.”

He added: “A lot of these people have gone through very difficult journeys and people have left behind their homes and families, and everything they have known, so they are incredibly traumatised and in need of emotional support.”

Mr Hute hailed the public for welcoming Afghans, saying: “Thanks to the British public for the avalanche of love and warmth and support that the Afghan evacuees have been reporting into us.”

He said the “warm welcome” from the British public has been incredible and the charity has been “bowled over” with offers of things like clothing and toys.

Mr Hute said a donation of money is preferred as it can be transferred instantly to areas that need it most.

He said that due to having to leave Afghanistan so quickly they do not have many belongings with them, so there is a real need for clothes and other essential items.

“We’re also realising increasingly that especially these days when they are watching the news a lot of them are really worried about their family that they have left behind.

“There is a sense of relief that they are here but also still worried about the families that they have left behind,” he said.

British Red Cross teams are supporting families in Heathrow, Leicester, Chelmsford, Colchester, Hertfordshire, Southampton, Hampshire, Derby, Cheshire, Birmingham, Brize Norton, and Wrexham in Wales.

The charity said it is ready to support in more areas of the UK as further arrivals are expected.

Experts from the British Red Cross psychosocial support team have been deployed to support families arriving into airports in recognition of the traumas they may be coming from.

Teams are supporting families staying in hotels, until further housing is secured for them.

The charity said all families have been through the necessary Covid-19 measures, staying in quarantine hotels on first arrival, and have been tested before being moved into other hotels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal