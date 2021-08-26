Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK nationals told to stay away from Kabul airport over terrorism threat

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 4:11 am
Members of the UK Armed Forces taking part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport in Afghanistan (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
UK nationals have been told not to travel to Kabul airport amid the “high threat” of a terrorist attack, as the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan approaches.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice for Afghanistan on Wednesday night and warned the situation in the country “remains volatile” and those near the airport should move away to a safe location.

The updated guidance said: “The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile.

“There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
The UK Armed Forces who continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)

“Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice.”

Crowds have flocked to the airport over the last 12 days to flee Afghanistan since it fell to the Taliban.

Chaotic scenes have been reported as troops attempted to remove as many eligible people as possible before an August 31 deadline by which military personnel must leave the country.

