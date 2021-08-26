UK nationals told to stay away from Kabul airport over terrorism threat

UK nationals have been told not to travel to Kabul airport amid the “high threat” of a terrorist attack, as the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan approaches.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice for Afghanistan on Wednesday night and warned the situation in the country “remains volatile” and those near the airport should move away to a safe location.

The updated guidance said: “The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile.

“There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack.

The UK Armed Forces who continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)

“Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice.”

Crowds have flocked to the airport over the last 12 days to flee Afghanistan since it fell to the Taliban.

Chaotic scenes have been reported as troops attempted to remove as many eligible people as possible before an August 31 deadline by which military personnel must leave the country.