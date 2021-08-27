Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Under a quarter housed by ‘Everyone In’ given settled accommodation – charity

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 11:38 am
The Everyone In scheme saw rough sleepers accommodated during the pandemic (PA)
The Everyone In scheme saw rough sleepers accommodated during the pandemic (PA)

Fewer than a quarter of homeless people helped at the start of the pandemic have been given settled accommodation, figures suggest.

Thousands of rough sleepers and those at risk of homelessness were rapidly brought to safety at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak through the Government’s Everyone In scheme.

According to the Government, 37,000 people have been helped under the initiative.

Council responses to a freedom of information request by the charity Shelter suggest 23% of those helped had moved into settled accommodation – somewhere they could stay for at least six months – as of February.

More than a fifth (22%) were still living in emergency accommodation, such as hostels and B&Bs, 18% were in supported living and 5% had reconnected with family and friends.

Twenty-three per cent were no longer being accommodated in any form, which could mean they have returned to the streets or are sofa surfing, according to the responses from 234 local authorities.

The Government said the analysis is “misleading” and 26,000 people have already moved into longer-term accommodation.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said the country opening up after Covid restrictions “isn’t an excuse to forget about homeless people”.

She said: “We’re gravely concerned that with funding for Everyone In running out, and councils returning to ‘business as usual’, we will see people forced out on to the streets.

“It would be a travesty if we allowed rough sleeping to slide back to pre-pandemic levels. The Government needs to get a grip on this situation urgently and look at what comes next.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “We do not recognise these incomplete figures and the analysis is misleading, as it does not take into account those who have moved into supported housing or who have been reconnected with family and friends.

“The ongoing Everyone In programme has been widely recognised as a considerable success and as of January this year, 37,000 people are in safe and secure accommodation as a result of this effort, including 26,000 already moved into longer-term accommodation.

“We will build on the progress made by providing over £750 million this year to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping as part of the commitment to end rough sleeping during this Parliament.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal