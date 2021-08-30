Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Jenrick sets out £8.6bn funding package to boost affordable housing supply

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 12:13 am
Workers laying bricks at a construction site (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Owning a home will become a “realistic and affordable” goal for thousands more families, ministers claimed as the Government set out details of an £8.6 billion funding package.

The money is expected to deliver around 119,000 homes in England, with around half expected to be sold and tens of thousands built to rent at a discounted rate.

The funding forms part of the £11.5 billion affordable homes programme which runs from 2021 to 2026 and could provide up to 180,000 new homes.

The £8.6 billion allocation will deliver properties including 57,000 homes for ownership, 29,600 for social rent, typically around 50% to 60% of market rates, and 6,250 affordable rural homes.

The remaining homes will be available for “affordable” rent, officials said.

A trainee bricklayer (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Creating more opportunities for home ownership is central to this Government.

“This £9 billion funding is a landmark moment for our affordable homes programme and will ensure good quality housing for all as we build back better after the pandemic.

“This huge funding package will make the ambition of owning a home a reality for families by making it realistic and affordable.

“We are also ensuring tens of thousands of new homes for rent are built in the years ahead, including social rent, so those on the lowest incomes can enjoy good quality, secure, rented homes, built and managed by reputable providers.”

Nearly 90 partnerships across England, including councils, housing associations and private providers, successfully bid for a share of the cash.

Nearly £5.2 billion of the package will be delivered outside London by Homes England, with the Greater London Authority responsible for delivery in the capital.

