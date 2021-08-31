Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Boris Johnson ‘continuing to work’ during family trip to West Country

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 2:00 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Boris Johnson has left Downing Street for a four-day trip with his family, but No 10 insisted he was “continuing to work” as Britons and Afghans remained stranded after the withdrawal of forces from Kabul.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson left for the West Country on Sunday, in the wake of the final British troops departing Afghanistan ahead of their American counterparts.

Mr Johnson has already faced criticism for going on holiday as the Taliban was marching its way back to power in Afghanistan, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was on holiday to Crete.

The spokesman declined to describe the trip as a holiday, instead insisting Mr Johnson was “continuing to work” away from the office until he returns to No 10 on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister is away for the next two days in the west of England but is continuing to work and will be back in the office in Downing Street on Thursday,” he said.

The spokesman was unable to say what time he departed, but said it was at some point on Sunday, around a day after the final British troops left Kabul.

Mr Raab said the number of UK nationals left behind was in the “low hundreds”, and could not say how many Afghans the RAF was unable to airlift to safety.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had previously estimated that up to 1,100 eligible Afghans who had aided the British mission would not be evacuated in time.

Asked what he would say to critics who say Mr Johnson should not go on holiday during such a crucial period, his spokesman said: “I would say the Prime Minister is continuing to work.”

Pressed whether Mr Johnson is working full time, he responded: “The Prime Minister is continuing to work.”

