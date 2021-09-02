Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Wallace counters Raab’s suggestion military intelligence was to blame over Kabul

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 9:02 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 3:33 pm
A Taliban fighter looks at Taliban flags in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has struck back at Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s assertion that intelligence was to blame for the UK being caught out by the speed of the Taliban takeover.

Under vast pressure over his handling of the crisis, Mr Raab said the advice from the intelligence community and the military was that Kabul was unlikely to fall this year.

But Mr Wallace, in an interview published on Thursday, suggested he was arguing as far back as July the “game was up” in Afghanistan.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (PA)

And he countered Mr Raab’s claims by saying that history shows “it’s not about failure of intelligence, it’s about the limits of intelligence”.

Labour called for an end to the “unseemly infighting at the top of Government” as potentially thousands of Afghans who aided the British effort remain stranded.

The Foreign Secretary came under sustained questioning at the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday over how the UK failed to predict the speed with which the Afghan government would fall to the Taliban, who seized Kabul on August 15.

Mr Raab partly blamed an “optimism bias” surrounding the UK’s assumptions when asked why Britain got it “so badly wrong”.

And he said that the position from the Joint Intelligence Committee “and the military” was that the “most likely” outcome after the withdrawal of foreign troops at the end of August was “a steady deterioration from that point and it was unlikely Kabul would fall this year”.

Mr Wallace told the Spectator magazine: “I’ve already seen some lines about the failure of intelligence.

“History shows us that it’s not about failure of intelligence, it’s about the limits of intelligence.

“When the Soviet Union crumbled, when Libya collapsed, when the actual moment came in Afghanistan, intelligence hadn’t failed. It was just limited, as it always is at the very end.”

Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Leon Neal/PA)

Amid widespread criticism of Mr Raab holidaying in Crete in August, the Defence Secretary said he was arguing back in July that the “game was up” and British efforts should be accelerated.

“It was a bit of a shock when Herat fell. Some of these big places had historically been resistant to the Taliban. When they fell, literally without a fight, I think the game was up,” Mr Wallace said in the interview.

“I remember back in July arguing that whatever we think, the game is up and we have to do what we can to accelerate whatever we’re doing.”

Later, Mr Raab insisted Mr Wallace had taken a similar view to himself throughout most of the period and “we were all working to the same set of assumptions”.

During a visit to Qatar, the Foreign Secretary told broadcasters: “Ben and I were taking the same assessment throughout until very late.”

The exchanges were the latest in a blame game under way in Whitehall following the West’s humiliation in Afghanistan.

Labour’s shadow security minister, Conor McGinn, said: “While British nationals and Afghans who helped us are fighting for their lives, the Cabinet are more interested in fighting for their jobs.

“It’s embarrassing to watch and tragic for those terrified in Afghanistan, who are looking to Britain for a way out of the despair, but just see a Government fighting like rats in a sack.

“We need a plan for those left behind in Afghanistan, and a focus on protecting Britain’s security, not this unseemly infighting at the top of Government.”

There has been speculation that Mr Raab would be axed at the next Cabinet reshuffle over his handling of the crisis, but No 10 has insisted Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “full confidence” in the Foreign Secretary.

Mr Wallace also suggested the US had lost its designation as a “global force” by ending its 20-year war in Afghanistan without achieving its aims.

“It is obvious that Britain is not a superpower,” the Defence Secretary said.

“But a superpower that is also not prepared to stick at something isn’t probably a superpower either.

“It is certainly not a global force, it’s just a big power.”

