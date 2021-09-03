Unison calls for end of compulsory jabs for care home staff

The Government is being warned of widespread closures of care homes unless it scraps the “no jab, no job” law in England.

Unison said ministers were “sleepwalking” into a disaster, revealing that an exodus of staff has already started.

The union said the controversial mandatory vaccination rule for England was pushing thousands of workers to the brink of quitting care work ahead of the September 16 deadline to get their first vaccination or face losing their job.

Mandatory vaccination has been a “massive distraction” from the job of caring for people, diverting time and resources from employers and the Government, said Unison.

General secretary Christina McAnea said: “Vaccination remains the way out of the pandemic, but coercing and bullying people can never be the right approach.

“Ministers have been told repeatedly that using force instead of persuasion will fail, but they’ve not listened and now their ill-considered policy is backfiring.

“The Government is sleepwalking into this disaster by not acting. Care is already a broken and underfunded sector that cannot afford to lose any more staff.

“The Government must scrap the ‘no jab, no job’ rule now. Widespread care home closures could be the consequence if they ignore the warnings.

“This would be disastrous for elderly people and those who cannot live without care support.”