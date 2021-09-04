Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

British troops hailed for response to Kabul blast ‘carnage’

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 6:54 am
Commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade Brigadier James Martin (left), being greeted by Air Mobility Force Commander Air Commodore David Manning at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire. on his return from Afghanistan (SAC Samantha Holden RAF/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
British troops have been praised for running towards the “carnage” caused by a suicide bombing, which took place as they tried to help Afghans flee the Taliban.

Brigadier James Martin, commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said the response to the attack near Kabul airport was “one of the finest things I’ve seen”.

His troops aided wounded Afghan civilians and gave support to their United States counterparts.

He added this included providing a security perimeter to allow the US forces to remove their wounded and killed with “dignity”, and in a safe manner.

At least 169 Afghans, 13 US service personnel, two Britons and the child of a British national died in a bombing carried out by Isis-K, an Afghan offshoot of the so-called Islamic State group, last week.

Brigadier Martin was speaking after his involvement in Operation Pitting, which helped evacuate more than 15,000 people from mid-August.

Addressing the bombing, he told reporters: “The way in which I witnessed our soldiers react to that incident was one of the finest things I’ve seen.

“They ran towards the explosion, they provided immediate medical succour and support to the Afghan civilians that had been wounded, they provided explosive ordnance disposal support to the Americans and they provided a security perimeter so the Americans could withdraw their wounded and killed with dignity and under a screen of safety.”

Speaking to Sky News, he also said: “It was carnage, it’s carnage. When that level of explosion, and combination of shrapnel, is detonated, there is only one result. And that is carnage.”

Reflecting on the UK’s 20-year deployment to Afghanistan, Brigadier Martin also told reporters: “I think it’s fair to say none of us would want to see Afghanistan where it is at the moment.

“But I would observe a couple of things.

“In that 20 years, not a single terrorist attack emanated from Afghanistan and ultimately that is why the coalition went in there in the first place.

“During that time I think I’m right in saying roughly 6.3 million women were educated, a legacy that will continue – you can’t un-educate those women.

“I suppose my final observation would be a question of my own, which is what price 20 years of freedom for the people who lived in Afghanistan during that period?”

The Daily Telegraph reported the Prince of Wales, Colonel in Chief of the Parachute Regiment, had written to the troops while they were still in Afghanistan.

“You are not only an outstanding credit to the Parachute Regiment but also to this country, which, without doubt, is more fortunate than it can know in having such dedicated and courageous people as yourselves ready to step forward at such a crucial time of need,” he wrote.

