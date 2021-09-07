Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson dodges questions over potential Cabinet reshuffle

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 5:56 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Toby Melville/PA)
Boris Johnson has refused to answer questions over whether he will make changes to his Cabinet in the coming days.

Persistent speculation has suggested that the Prime Minister is preparing a wider reshuffle to clear out underperforming senior ministers.

Reports have suggested that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab could be moved in response to his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has also been tipped to be at risk.

Both have seen a drop in their rating in the Cabinet approval league table run by website ConservativeHome.

But the Prime Minister would not be drawn on the rumours at a press conference on Tuesday to coincide with announcements on social care.

Mr Johnson was asked by multiple journalists whether he would be conducting a reshuffle, but on each occasion failed to respond to the question.

Closing the briefing, he said if he had avoided questions on “more political matters” it was “because this is a press conference that is focused on, I think, what matters to the people of this country, which is building back better from Covid, fixing the backlogs in our NHS and fixing social care at the same time.”

The Sunday Times reported that a reshuffle could take place this week to act as a distraction to the expected social care row.

Downing Street previously said there were “no plans for any reshuffle”.

