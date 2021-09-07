Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Man faces losing home to pay for care as Government support comes too late

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 8:01 pm
David Gunson, 75, faces losing his home (Ann Baker/PA)
David Gunson, 75, faces losing his home (Ann Baker/PA)

An Essex man who has just entered a care home faces losing his life savings and his property because new Government support will come too late to help him.

David Gunson, 75, from Westcliff-on-Sea, faces bills of around £57,000 a year after moving into a home due to the effects of a stroke two years ago.

Mr Gunson worked for British Gas for his entire career and had amassed savings, but will only have enough money to cover two years of care at the facility before having to sell his home.

“He was living alone when [in] mid June he fell and broke his hip. That was operated on, he then went to a rehabilitation ward, but didn’t feel safe to go home again,” said his sister, Ann Baker, 68.

Ann Baker
Ann Baker will also see a hit to her pension (Ann Baker/Handout)

“I had to find a care home – prices for care in this area are on average around £1,000-£1,600,” she told the PA news agency.

“Moral of the story is spend, spend, spend.”

New plans announced by Boris Johnson on Tuesday will see a cap of £86,000 introduced on lifetime care costs from October 2023.

Mr Gunson’s sister fears the move will come into effect too late to prevent him having to sell his property.

“It’s no help to us, but will be for others,” she said.

Ms Baker, who lives in nearby Southend-on-Sea, said she felt as if she took a double hit from Tuesday’s announcements due to the Government’s suspension of the “triple lock” guarantee on pension income.

The measure is a Government guarantee that pensions grow in line with whichever is highest out of earnings, inflation or 2.5%, but has now been shelved for a year.

Ms Baker is one of millions of women – dubbed Waspi women (Women Against State Pension Inequality) –  to have already lost years of her pension due to sudden changes in the state pension age.

“We already have one of the lowest state pensions, the triple lock was a promise to allow us to keep up with rising prices, especially fuel, so of course it will have an impact,” she said.

“I had to move house last December to give myself some financial security, or like others it could mean the difference of eating or heating, so I will survive winter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal