Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

New Information Commissioner gets green light from MPs

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 9:55 am
New Zealander John Edwards will be the next Information Commissioner (Parliament TV/PA)
New Zealander John Edwards will be the next Information Commissioner (Parliament TV/PA)

MPs have approved New Zealander John Edwards as next Information Commissioner for the UK.

Mr Edwards faced questions from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Thursday, after being selected by the Government as its preferred candidate for the job.

Committee chair Julian Knight MP said Mr Edwards “clearly understands the challenges facing the UK”.

However, the Government was criticised for delays in the recruitment process that meant the current Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, had to extend her tenure until the end of October.

“His experience as New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner and openness to working with other countries will be valuable in taking a robust approach on areas such as data protection,” Mr Knight said.

“This appointment process has been subject to a number of delays and we consider it a failure of Government that this hearing did not take place in July.

“We will be raising our broader concerns about the pre-appointment process with ministers in due course.

“The Government did not offer a veto to the committee on the appointment of the candidate for Information Commissioner.

“But to the credit of John Edwards, he told us that if we didn’t consider him a fit appointment, he would not accept the role.”

Elizabeth Denham
Current Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham (ICO/PA)

During Mr Edwards’s hearing he defended Ms Denham’s decision to raid two homes in relation to leaked CCTV footage that led to Matt Hancock quitting as health secretary.

He was also asked about his thoughts on Facebook, after calling the tech giant “morally bankrupt pathological liars” in the wake of 2019’s Christchurch attacks.

“That tweet came from a very profound context of national shock and grief at a very egregious terrorist act that was facilitated, amplified and propagated through that particular platform,” he told MPs.

“Facebook and every other organisation which is subject to the ICO’s jurisdiction can expect a fair and impartial inquiry when I occupy that role, without predetermination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal