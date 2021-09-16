Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Press reacts to Boris Johnson’s ‘brutal’ and ‘ruthless’ Cabinet reshuffle

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 6:44 am
The Prime Minister’s move to change his senior team has prompted a mixed response from the national newspapers on Wednesday, with some calling it ‘brutal’ and others expressing dismay at the ‘minor miracle’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The Prime Minister’s move to change his senior team has prompted a mixed response from the national newspapers on Thursday, with some calling it “brutal” and others expressing dismay at the “minor miracle”.

The Guardian’s acting deputy political editor Jessica Elgot opens her analysis piece by noting Boris Johnson has sacked 27 Cabinet ministers in his two years in Downing Street.

“His three reshuffles so far have been brutal, rejecting any attempt at a broad church,” Ms Elgot adds.

The PM has sacked his “blundering Cabinet allies”, according to the front page of the i, while analysis in the Daily Mirror says the “clear-out of duffers is too little too late”.

The Daily Telegraph’s front page casts former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and newly appointed Housing Secretary Michael Gove as being among those to “lose out”, though inside the paper’s deputy politics editor Lucy Fisher describes Mr Raab as a “natural fit” for his new Ministry of Justice portfolio.

His replacement at the Foreign Office, Liz Truss, is described by Ms Fisher’s colleague Juliet Samuel as “used to being underestimated” but also someone who “could well be a future Tory leader”.

Liz Truss speaks
New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been touted as a potential leader of her party (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The reorganisation of the Government’s top members “removes under-performers and shows political acumen in new appointment”, reports The Times’s leader, which notes the new Cabinet has been billed to ‘build back better’, adding: “It had better get building.”

The Daily Express uses its front page to call the reshuffle a “ruthless cull” by the PM that has been implemented “to deliver Britain’s future”.

Express columnist Leo McKinstry says the move “was a blood transfusion rather than a drastic surgery”, before adding: “But up against woeful Labour, that is perhaps all the Tories need.”

Metro chooses to focus on sacked education secretary Gavin Williamson, with the paper’s front page headline riffing on the politician’s comment that Russia should “go away and shut up” when he served as defence secretary.

The Sun’s ex-political editor Trevor Kavanagh expresses joy at Mr Williamson’s departure, as he writes in the paper’s opinion section: “Thank God, bungling Education ‘supremo’ Gavin Williamson is gone at last.”

The Daily Star describes Mr Johnson as having “juggled his cabinet of clowns”, with the paper’s leader referring to the reshuffle as a “minor miracle”.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has told members to start preparing for an election “possibly only two years off”, according to the front of the Daily Mail.

Inside, the paper covers “new queens of the jungle” Ms Truss and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, with Andrew Pierce saying the latter will “be an extremely robust voice in the Cabinet against the woke brigade”.

The Independent, meanwhile, says the point of the reshuffle “is not so much to steer the Government in some radical new course, but more to address the competence gap that has plagued the government for so long, and done so much damage to its reputation, and the welfare of the country”.

