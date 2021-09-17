Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Johnson thanks United Arab Emirates for support in Afghan evacuation

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:30 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to 10 Downing Street (PA)
Boris Johnson has held talks with the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the global effort to combat climate change.

The Prime Minister welcomed Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan to Downing Street on Thursday.

Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi visit to UK
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inspects a Guard of Honour in central London (Hannah McKay/PA)

Downing Street said Mr Johnson thanked the Crown Prince for the UAE’s support during the evacuation from Afghanistan.

The two leaders also discussed a new investment partnership and efforts to tackle climate change ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and Crown Prince both underlined the need to support the transition to renewable sources of energy.

“The leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need for international cooperation to bring stability to the region.

“The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for UAE’s invaluable support to the UK’s evacuation efforts. The leaders also agreed the UK and UAE should work together more widely on development and security in the region.”

