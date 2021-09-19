Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Exhausted’ health workers in England vote to oppose Government’s 3% pay rise

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 12:22 am
Health workers in England have voted overwhelmingly to oppose the Government’s 3% pay increase.

Unison said a consultation among its members showed that four out of five were not happy with the pay rise and want to challenge the Government.

Opposition to the pay rise will be discussed at Unison’s virtual health conference today.

The union said tens of thousands of “exhausted” staff, including nurses, healthcare assistants, ambulance workers and hospital porters, were fed up of being “taken for granted”.

With other sectors boosting wages to attract workers, Unison warned that many health staff are likely to quit for less stressful, better paid jobs elsewhere.

Inflation has already wiped out the wage rise NHS workers received, said Unison.

The union had called for a pay rise of at least £2,000, saying the 3% increase delivers this for NHS staff earning more than £70,000, but those on the lowest wages are receiving under £600.

The union will now launch an indicative ballot to see how many of its health members would be prepared to take the sustained and widespread industrial action it believes is needed to change the Government’s decision.

Unison head of health Sara Gorton said: “The fact that so many health staff say they are willing to stand together to challenge the 3% should make the Government think twice.

“Many feel so let down they’re telling us they feel like quitting overnight.

“Boris Johnson said he would give the NHS what it needed. Instead, rising costs mean staff will be no better off, adding to low morale, burnout and disillusion.

“Hospital admissions are rising, the backlog feels overwhelming, and the threat of the worst winter ever is looming large.

“Unison gave the pay review body and the Government compelling evidence that a minimum £2,000 rise would be enough to persuade people to stay. But both chose to disregard this.”

The Royal College of Nursing urged the Government to reconsider the pay award last week after its members said in a ballot that it was unacceptable.

Other unions are also balloting health workers over pay.

