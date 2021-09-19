Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Big Issue marks 30th anniversary with new campaign against homelessness

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 12:23 am
The Big Issue’s 30th anniversary edition (The Big Issue/PA)
The Big Issue's 30th anniversary edition (The Big Issue/PA)

The Big Issue is launching a fresh campaign against homelessness to mark the magazine’s 30th anniversary.

Its Stop Mass Homelessness Campaign comes amid warnings of an increase in the number of people being made homeless unless action is taken.

The Big Issue, which has helped more than 105,000 vendors earn more than £144 million since its launch with its drive to tackle poverty by giving its magazine sellers sellers a “hand up, not a hand out”.

In a special edition this week, readers will be urged to join the new campaign, and read interviews with former vendors.

The Big Issue said that despite Government support, a household was made homeless every three-and-a-half hours in the UK during the first three months of 2021.

Evictions and repossessions will be returning to pre-pandemic levels when the Government’s furlough scheme ends next week, it warned.

The Big Issue urged the Government to take action such as paying off rent arrears and helping those unable to pay their rent or mortgage due to Covid-19 poverty, suspending no fault evictions and providing jobs and training in sustainable industries.

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last three decades – it is amazing to see how many people we have helped during this time.

“I want to thank everyone who has been a part of making us what we are, from our staff and vendors to our customers and supporters – we couldn’t have done this without you.

“To me, one of the biggest challenges we face now is working to prevent mass homelessness occurring in the coming period.

“That’s why The Big Issue is so relevant today, to ensure we campaign to stop people slipping into homelessness because of Covid poverty and facing a vast increase of mental illness and other deep health problems.”

The special edition magazine includes an interview with Big Issue vendor Monica, who said: “The Big Issue changes my life every day. It helps me to get up in the morning, to go and work and helps me look after my children.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, Bryan Adams, Sadiq Khan, Aisling Bea, Gordon Brown, Sophie Winkleman and Vicky McClure are among supporters interviewed in this week’s edition.

There is also an interview with Big Issue ambassador Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, who sold the magazine as a teenager before turning her life around to become a celebrated author and one of the most senior female fire service officers in Britain.

