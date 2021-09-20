Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Government ‘will not rest’ until Iran releases all imprisoned dual nationals

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 10:15 am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss boards RAF Voyager at Stansted Airport ahead of a four-day visit to New York and Washington. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will tell her Iranian counterpart that the UK is “not going to drop” the fight to get British dual nationals being held by the state home, a Cabinet minister has said.

Ms Truss is due to meet the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday where the release of dual nationals – including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – is expected to be at the top of the agenda.

And Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said Ms Truss and the wider Government “will not rest until we get them all home”.

On Monday, Mr Cleverly refused to say how many British dual nationals were being held in Iran.

He told LBC: “I’m not going to discuss that this morning because, actually, it’s not always in the best interests of the people that we’re trying to help.”

He added: “It’s not always in the best interest of the individuals for their cases to be publicised.”

Pushed by host Nick Ferrari as to whether he knew the figure, he said: “I do, I work on this all the time.”

But he told Sky News: “We will continue pushing and we will not rest until we get them all home. Their incarceration is arbitrary, it’s completely unjustified and we have made it clear that we will not stop working to get those British dual nationals home.”

Asked how confident he was that Ms Truss would succeed where others had failed, he said: “Well, it is never easy negotiating with the Iranian leadership.

“But I have no doubt that she will … She’s an incredibly focused and energetic minister, she’s well-regarded for that, and I have no doubt that she will apply that energy to these negotiations.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Undated family handout file photo of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (PA)

Ms Truss is expected to bring up the cases of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz, and will also call on the country to comply with its nuclear commitments.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard reported he had “good” talks with Ms Truss ahead of her meeting and that he told the Foreign Secretary during a 10-minute phone call on Sunday that his wife’s case should be the top priority and he wanted to see the Government tackle hostage-taking head on.

Ms Truss said: “I will be asking Iran to ensure the immediate and permanent release of all arbitrarily detained British nationals in Iran, and to begin working with us to mend our fractured relations.

“The UK, US and our international partners are fully committed to a nuclear deal, but every day that Iran continues to delay talks whilst escalating its own nuclear programme means there is less space for diplomacy.”

Mr Ratcliffe’s wife, a British-Iranian dual national, has been in custody in Iran since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Anoosheh Ashoori detained
Richard Ratcliffe (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Ratcliffe earlier said that he had given Ms Truss the names of 10 people he accuses of being involved with “hostage-taking” in Iran.

He called on the Foreign Secretary to ensure Iran is made aware this is an “unacceptable practice”.

Mr Ratcliffe added: “I thought it was a good phone call, I am pleased it happened, but also surprised that it happened so quickly – I’m sure we’ll have more strident conversations after she has returned from New York.

“The chat was more open than you would have thought, she definitely listened to me which is obviously a good sign early on, but I’m always pessimistic, having had this conversation with her predecessors.

“The situation is still so delicate and ambiguous, however it’s possible that Nazanin could be returned home and it’s possible she could be put back in jail.

“At this stage it would be useful to see more action rather than reassuring words – but this is a positive step, there was a clear dialogue there.”

Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK, said: “One of the things we’d like to see most urgently from the new Foreign Secretary is a clearly articulated strategy for securing the release of British nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran.

“The plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and other UK nationals held in Iran has extended across the last four foreign secretaries – it’s long past time that the UK finally brought this deeply distressing episode to an end.”

Mr Cleverly told LBC: “We have made it clear to the Iranians and Liz (Truss) will make it clear to the Iranians that we are not, as I say, we are not going to drop this.

“We will always fight on behalf of all the British dual nationals in detention and the negotiations that we’re having with Iran will continue until this is resolved.”

