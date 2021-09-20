Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Boris Johnson hails AstraZeneca jab as he meets vaccine-sceptic Brazilian leader

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 7:36 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) shakes hands with Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro (Michael M Santiago/PA)
Boris Johnson has praised coronavirus vaccines to Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who claims to have refused a jab and has spread disinformation about them.

During a meeting in New York on Monday, the Prime Minister told the right-wing populist vying for re-election that AstraZeneca is a “great vaccine” and urged the public to get it.

Mr Bolsonaro, who has made strange claims about vaccines including that they could turn people into crocodiles, responded that he had not received a vaccine “yet”.

Mr Johnson and Mr Bolsonaro (left) spoke through a translator
The Prime Minister hosted the climate change sceptic at the British Consulate General’s residence while taking part in an effort to encourage world leaders to do more about the environmental crisis.

But Mr Johnson also effectively challenged the Brazilian’s stance on vaccines.

The Prime Minister said he had promised Mr Bolsonaro he would come to Brazil before the “bummer” of the coronavirus pandemic hit, adding: “But we’re working together on the vaccines.

“AstraZeneca, it’s a great vaccine.

“I have AstraZeneca.”

As the press were ushered out of the grand room overlooking the East River, Mr Johnson said: “Thanks everybody, I’ve had it twice.”

Mr Bolsonaro pointed at himself and wagged his finger, “not yet”, he said through an interpreter, before laughing.

They discussed their own fights against coronavirus infections, before Mr Bolsonaro bragged he had developed “excellent” immunity to the disease.

Both men were maskless and were joined by the new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Complicating his attendance at the UN, Mr Bolsonaro may be breaching the assembly’s rule for all attendees to have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

He has been the subject of international criticism for his moves to roll back legal protection for the Amazon rainforest, accelerating deforestation.

During the flight to New York, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think it’s in the long-term interests of Brazil and the people of Brazil to recognise the spectacular natural inheritance, the endowment that they have, and to conserve that and I’m sure President Bolsonaro agrees with that.”

