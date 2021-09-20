Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM ‘not counting chickens’ over hopes Joe Biden will help in climate cash drive

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 7:54 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 11:45 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media at the United Nations General Assembly (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson has insisted “we are not counting our chickens” over hopes Joe Biden could make a major commitment that would spur on a financing drive to tackle the climate crisis.

The Prime Minister said it would “send a massively powerful signal” if the US president announces extra support to help hit a target of giving 100 billion dollars (£73 billion) a year to support developing nations to cut emissions.

Mr Johnson had earlier downplayed the prospects of reaching the figure by the Cop26 summit he is hosting in November, but ministers appeared hopeful that Mr Biden could spur things on during his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday.

US climate envoy John Kerry had suggested the 100 billion dollar target will be met, hinting that Mr Biden could announce more money.

But, speaking to reporters at the UN on Monday, Mr Johnson said: “We have been here before. We have all heard lots of pledges and positive noises.

“We are not counting our chickens here.”

Asked if it could be a game-changer if Mr Biden adds more funds, the Prime Minister said: “It will make a huge difference.

“It will send a massively powerful signal to the world, the developing countries, that we in the industrialised West really do take it seriously and we really are willing to step up to the plate and help them.”

Cop26 President Alok Sharma appeared positive about the prospects of making a stride towards the target after hearing from Mr Kerry.

“Certainly a good announcement from the US will make a big difference in terms of getting us over the line,” the minister told reporters.

During discussions Mr Johnson hosted alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister told world leaders including Mr Kerry he is growing “increasingly frustrated” that their commitments to the crisis are “nowhere near enough”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media at the United Nations General Assembly
He said the gap between what industrialised nations have promised and what they are actually delivering remains “vast”.

And Mr Johnson urged them to redouble their efforts to hit the financing pledge, saying: “Too many major economies – some represented here today, some absent – are lagging too far behind.

“When the summit ends, when most of the world has committed to decisive, game-changing action, it will be clear to all which of us has lacked the courage to step up.

“The world will see, and your people will remember, and history will judge.

“So you can look away, you can do the minimum, you can hope that if you feed the crocodile enough it will devour you last. Or you can show leadership.”

On Sunday Mr Johnson conceded there is only a “six out of 10” chance of hitting the 100 billion dollar target before the the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

But, in New York, Mr Kerry told Sky News: “I think we’re going to get it done by Cop and the US will do its part.”

Asked if Mr Biden will announce more funds this week, the former US secretary of state added: “I’m not hoping… I’m telling you to stay tuned into the president’s speech and we’ll see where we are.”

Later in the day, Mr Johnson met Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro for discussions about deforestation with the climate change sceptic before meeting Amazon chairman and founder Jeff Bezos.

Mr Johnson congratulated Mr Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, on his efforts to protect the environment, adding: “Amazon is coming to the rescue of the Amazon.”

