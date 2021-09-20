Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Johnson shrugs off ‘fripperies and foibles’ of Chevening estate claims

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 10:04 pm
Chevening House (PA)
Chevening House (PA)

Boris Johnson has dismissed the “fripperies and foibles” of Dominic Raab and his successor as Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, both reportedly vying for access to the Chevening grace-and-favour mansion.

But the Prime Minister said issues of that nature arising out of his dramatic shake-up of his Cabinet will be addressed “in due course”.

If both insist on sole access to the 115-room holiday home, Mr Johnson would have to make the potentially thorny decision of who to grant access to over the pad in Kent.

Foreign Secretary holds talks at Chevening
Dominic Raab with South Korea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong at Chevening House (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

But Mr Johnson sought to dismiss the issue after The Times reported that both Cabinet members have staked a claim to the country manor reserved for use by a senior minister.

“The people’s Government does not bother with fripperies and foibles of this kind,” he told reporters travelling with him to New York on the RAF Voyager.

“These types of questions, we will address in due course. But as I say, we are focused on people’s priorities.”

Mr Raab was said to believe his new role of Deputy Prime Minister, which formalised a title he effectively held and was largely interpreted as a consolation prize, means he should be able to keep it.

No 10 said there is not “one single post” that is entitled to use the Grade I-listed building, though by convention access is usually bestowed on the Foreign Secretary.

The Chevening Estate Act of 1959 states that the Prime Minister decides the “nominated person” to occupy the 17th century mansion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal